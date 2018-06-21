Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin declines to comment on location, time for possible Putin-Trump meeting

June 21, 13:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Neither the Kremlin no the White House has made any official statement on the matter, the spokesman said

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin still does not comment on where and when Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may hold a meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As you know, neither the Kremlin no the White House has made any official statement on the matter," he pointed out. "We have nothing to say at the moment," Peskov added. "If and when we are ready, we will make a statement," he said.

When asked to comment on an article in The Times, which said that London was allegedly concerned about a possible July meeting between the Russian and US presidents, particularly if it took place before the NATO summit and Trump’s visit to the UK, Peskov said that "with all due respect, it [the newspaper] hardly represents the British people."

Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
