Russia to play key role in construction of multipolar world — UN secretary general

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 13:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The UN secretary general pointed out that it was only possible to counter "dramatic global challenges" by ensuring effective cooperation between countries

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia has a key role to play in the construction of a multipolar world as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"Russia as a founder of the UN, the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the Security Council has an absolutely key role to play in the construction of this multipolar world that, we hope, will be served by stronger multilateral institutions able to care for the global public goods to the benefit of all humankind," he said.

The UN secretary general pointed out that it was only possible to counter "dramatic global challenges," including terrorism and climate change, by ensuring effective cooperation between countries.

"This reaffirms my strong conviction that facing dramatic global challenges we need global capacity to address them and that reaffirms the importance of multilateralism and the importance of a rules-based set of international relations based on the rule of law and in accordance with the UN Charter," Guterres said.

