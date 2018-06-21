Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin expects US National Security Adviser Bolton to visit Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 12:38 UTC+3

Bolton took office as national security adviser in April 2018

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects US National Security Adviser John Bolton to visit Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As far as we know, such a visit is going to take place. This is all we can say for now," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a question as to whether Bolton was expected to visit Russia.

Bolton took office as national security adviser in April 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in a March telephone call agreed that there was a need to arrange their personal meeting. However, Kremlin sources have said many times since then that no additional steps were being taken to organize a summit.

On June 16, The Washington Post said, citing "a senior administration official and two diplomats familiar with his schedule," that "President Trump is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month while he is in Europe for a NATO summit."

Meanwhile, the Russian president confirmed on June 10 that he was ready to meet with Trump as soon as the US was also ready for that.

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
