MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The UN independent commission used remote methods of work in its report on Eastern Ghouta, Russia is skeptical about that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

"The commission does not travel to the site using data in social networks. They allegedly interviewed 140 people," Lavrov said. "We are skeptical about such remote methods."