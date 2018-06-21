Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s cooperation with UN to be in focus of Lavrov’s talks with UN Secretary General

June 21, 3:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov and Antonio Guterres will also discuss the situation in Syria

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The situation in Syria and Russia’s cooperation with the United Nations will be in focus of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and visiting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

"The sides will discuss the current situation in international relations, including the multiversity crisis in global politics, the role of the United Nations Security Council in addressing the most acute international and regional problems, including Syria, as well as other issues of relations between Russia and the organization in the light of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations’ activities in Russia," the Russian foreign ministry said.

The UN Secretary General arrived in Moscow on Wednesday and already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.

Guterres, a Portuguese by birth, attended a FIFA World Cup group stage match between the Portuguese and Moroccan teams at the Luzhniki stadium. His country’s team won 1-0.

Ahead of his visit to Russia, the UN Secretary General refrained from disclosing details of his would-be agenda in Moscow but said he was using an opportunity to visit Russia for discussions with the Russian leadership of the issues related to various spheres of UN operations. He especially singled out Russia’s role in the UN efforts, since this country is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

