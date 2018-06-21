Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian interior minister arrives in New York to attend UN Chiefs of Police Summit

June 21, 2:12 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Vladimir Kolokoltsev is expected to speak at the forum

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev has arrived in New York City to take part in the second United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS), the ministry’s spokeswoman, Irina Volk, told TASS on Thursday.

"Russian Interior Minister Police General Vladimir Kolokoltsev has arrived in New York to attend the second United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit," she said, adding that the Russian minister is expected to speak at the forum.

Apart from that, in her words, he plans to hold bilateral meetings with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and Commissioner General of South Korea’s National Police Agency Lee Chul-Sung.

Thursday’s summit is expected to bring together police chiefs from 193 world nations, who will discuss possible agreements aiming to boost the efficiency of efforts to repel security challenges before they gain a trans-border character, as UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said.

The first UN Chiefs of Police Summit was held two years ago.

