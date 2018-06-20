Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia concerned over Israel’s strikes against Gaza Strip — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 14:26 UTC+3 SAMARA

The previous massive exchange of strikes between Israel and Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip occurred on May 29

Share
1 pages in this article

SAMARA, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over the Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip and calls on all parties to hold a large-scale dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Israel’s Ambassador to Moscow Gary Koren

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Iran fuel Gaza violence, says Israeli envoy to Russia

"The situation in the region remains challenging and explosive. Lately, tensions have been mounting around the Gaza Strip," the diplomat said. According to reports, since June 17 the Israeli Air Force has carried out strikes on the infrastructure facilities of Hamas's armed wing in the Gaza Strip in retaliation to rocket attacks.

"Moscow is concerned over the new wave of violence and calls for reducing confrontation and against further escalation of the situation in the region," Zakharova stressed. "We urge all sides to show restraint and refrain from steps which may entail a full-fledged military standoff."

According to Zakharova, such incidents signal the need to "immediately resume negotiations between all conflicting sides to find a long-term and fair solution that would meet the interests of both Palestinians and Israelis."

The previous massive exchange of strikes between Israel and Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip occurred on May 29. The Palestinian radicals fired more than 100 missiles against the Jewish state in one day, and the Israeli army hit 40 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this was the strongest attack on the Palestinian enclave over the past years against terrorist groups, which are responsible for the conflict’s escalation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy accepts cutting-edge amphibious assault ship for service
2
Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister
3
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
4
New attendance record for St. Petersburg Stadium set during World Cup’s Russia-Egypt game
5
Philip Morris reports 5.7% decline of Russian sales amid shrinking market
6
Putin marks growing importance of gas exports to Europe through Belarus
7
Russsian court sanctions arrest of female foreign national suspected of espionage
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT