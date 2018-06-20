Russian envoy says US pullout will make UNHRC less politicized

GENEVA, June 20. /TASS/. The United Nations’ Human Rights Council will lose nothing following the United States’ pullout. Moreover, its activities will get less politicized, Russia’s permanent representative at the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said on Wednesday.

Asked for a comment concerning Washington’s decision, he said: "I remember very well the way the UNHRC worked in 2006-2008, when the United States boycotted it, too. I cannot say that the Council lost anything. And I believe it will lose nothing this time. Moreover, I hope that in the wake of the United States’ walkout there will be less politicization, double standards and confrontation," Gatilov said.