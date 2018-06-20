Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian envoy says US pullout will make UNHRC less politicized

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 12:49 UTC+3 GENEVA
Read also

Russian senator comments on US exit from UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, June 20. /TASS/. The United Nations’ Human Rights Council will lose nothing following the United States’ pullout. Moreover, its activities will get less politicized, Russia’s permanent representative at the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said on Wednesday.

Asked for a comment concerning Washington’s decision, he said: "I remember very well the way the UNHRC worked in 2006-2008, when the United States boycotted it, too. I cannot say that the Council lost anything. And I believe it will lose nothing this time. Moreover, I hope that in the wake of the United States’ walkout there will be less politicization, double standards and confrontation," Gatilov said.

Topics
Foreign policy
