Russia, Belarus to help Syrians restore their country — statement

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will jointly help the Syrian people normalize the life in their country and revive its economy, according to a joint statement signed on Tuesday by Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, after their talks in Minsk.

"The sides stand for peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict, with unconditional adherence to generally recognized principles and norms of international law, and will continue to help the Syrian people normalize life and restore their country," the presidents said in the statement.

According to the documents, the sides are set to build up cooperation in the sphere of international information security, to consolidate their efforts to prevent the use of information and telecommunication technologies in the purposes that run counter to the goals of maintaining international peace, security and stability.

The president also reiterated topicality of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program as a tool to maintain regional and international peace and security, strengthen nuclear non-proliferation regime. The sides stressed the importance of political and diplomatic settlement of the entire spectrum of problems of the Korean Peninsula.