Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus to help Syrians restore their country — statement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 22:42 UTC+3 MINSK

"The sides stand for peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict," the Russian and Belarusian leaders said in a joint statement

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will jointly help the Syrian people normalize the life in their country and revive its economy, according to a joint statement signed on Tuesday by Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, after their talks in Minsk.

"The sides stand for peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict, with unconditional adherence to generally recognized principles and norms of international law, and will continue to help the Syrian people normalize life and restore their country," the presidents said in the statement.

According to the documents, the sides are set to build up cooperation in the sphere of international information security, to consolidate their efforts to prevent the use of information and telecommunication technologies in the purposes that run counter to the goals of maintaining international peace, security and stability.

The president also reiterated topicality of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program as a tool to maintain regional and international peace and security, strengthen nuclear non-proliferation regime. The sides stressed the importance of political and diplomatic settlement of the entire spectrum of problems of the Korean Peninsula.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: NATO’s military build-up near Russia's borders requires special attention
2
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
3
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
4
Russia, Belarus to help Syrians restore their country — statement
5
Ukrainian court allows captain of Russian Nord vessel to go to Crimea
6
Washington's strategy of containing China poses key risk of dividing Asia, experts warn
7
Sochi oracle otter picks Russia as winner over Egypt at World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT