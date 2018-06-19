Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russsian court sanctions arrest of female foreign national suspected of espionage

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 18:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

If convicted, she may face up to 20 years behind bars

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court has sanctioned the arrest of female foreign national Karina Tsurkan suspected of espionage, the court told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court granted the request by investigative authorities and chose custody for a term until August 13 as a measure of restraint for Tsurkan, Karina Valeryevna," a court spokeswoman said, declining to elaborate as the case was classified.

Espionage cell dismantled: FSB spy catchers bust ring passing secret military maps

The counsel for the defense filed a complaint for the arrest of Tsurkan "but the date of its examination in the Moscow City Court has not been appointed yet," the court spokeswoman said.

Tsurkan is charged under article 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Espionage"). If convicted, she may face up to 20 years behind bars.

Under Russia’s Criminal Code, only foreign nationals are charged under the article on espionage in Russia. If a Russian citizen is accused of espionage, he is charged under the Criminal Code’s article on high treason.

