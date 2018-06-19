Russian, South Korean leaders to hold talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Friday with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, not ruling out that the two leaders may attend a World Cup match.

"[Moon Jae-in] will spend the whole working day with the [Russian] president, this will be a state visit," Peskov told reporters, noting that the presidents will hold high-level private talks and will be later joined by delegation members, attend protocol events, sign documents and make statements for mass media.

Touching on whether the presidents may attend some World Cup’s matches, the Kremlin spokesman said: "At the moment the president [Putin] is not planning this yet, his working schedule does not allow this," he said. "However, nothing can be ruled out."

The South Korean leader will pay a state visit to Russia at Putin’s invitation on June 21-23. On June 21, he is scheduled to hold negotiations with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Moon Jae-in will attend a World Cup match between South Korea and Mexico in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don on June 23.