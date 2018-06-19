Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin promises to inform media about preparations for Putin-Trump meeting

June 19, 12:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin comments on the possible meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. There is no understanding yet regarding the possible meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, as soon as there is any clarity, we will inform you," Peskov said when asked whether there are any details concerning the two leaders’ meeting.

Putin and Trump agreed in a phone call in March that the meeting should be organized. However, no additional steps to get ready for the summit followed since then, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported citing a high-ranking US administration official and two diplomats that Trump was expected to meet with Putin in Europe in July during the US leader's visit to Brussels to take part in a NATO summit.

