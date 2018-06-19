No specific decisions made on possible meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. No specific agreements have been made on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s possible visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"No, not yet," he said when asked if any specific decisions had been made in relation to the two leaders’ meeting. In response to a question as to whether Kim Jong-un’s message conveyed to Putin through President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam confirmed the North Korean leader’s readiness to visit Russia, the Russian presidential aide answered in the negative. "It said that we would maintain contacts, particularly at the highest level," Ushakov pointed out.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Kim Yong-nam and confirmed his invitation to Kim Jong-un to visit Russia. According to Putin, a separate meeting is possible, as well as a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.