Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea’s head invites Europeans to visit peninsula in response to new sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 18:41 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

According to Crimea’s head, people living on the peninsula "think of sanctions only when media outlets start speaking about them"

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, June 18. /TASS/. Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov has invited the Europeans to visit the Peninsula in response to the European Union’s decision to extend sanctions against the region.

"For our part, we are totally open for cooperation and are always glad to meet guests," Aksyonov wrote on Facebook. "In Russia, people say that a picture is worth a thousand words. So come to Crimea and don’t believe myths about the so-called annexation created by Crimea-haters," he added.

Read also

EU extends sanctions against Crimea, Sevastopol

According to Crimea’s head, people living on the peninsula "think of sanctions only when the media start speaking about them." "The EU’s recent decision, as well as all the previous ones, will not in any way affect the social and economic development of our region. All the construction projects on the peninsula - starting from the Crimean Bridge to new kindergartens and health centers - are being implemented under sanctions," Aksyonov pointed out.

Sevastopol Governor Dmitry Ovsyannikov, in turn, said that the extension of sanctions would not damage the city’s economy. "We are confident that we will succeed in fulfilling economic development tasks," the governor’s press service quoted him as saying.

Crimea’s head added that despite sanctions, the regional authorities had hosted a lot of international events and welcomed representatives of almost half of the world’s countries. "Guests from 71 countries participated in the Fourth Yalta International Economic Forum held in April this year. Prominent politicians and public figures from the European countries point to the Crimeans’ legitimate right to self-determination and the need to recognize Crimea as an integral part of Russia. I am sure that these processes will gain momentum," Aksyonov said.

According to him, "sanctions policy is immoral and insulting to the residents of Crimea and Sevastopol." "It violates fundamental human rights, undermines the foundations of democracy and tarnishes the European Union’s global image," he noted.

Sanctions against Crimea

The European Union’s Crimea-related sanctions include a ban on importing Crimean goods, making investments in Crimea, including real estate purchases, financing businesses, providing services, particularly in the tourism industry. European vessels are banned from entering Crimean ports, while European aircraft are prohibited from landing at Crimea’s airports, except for emergency reasons.

Sanctions also put a ban on exporting goods and technologies related to the transport, telecommunications and energy industries, as well as to oil and natural resources production. Europeans are also barred from providing technical services to companies active in these sectors.

The EU’s sanctions policy against Russia includes three independent tracks: visa restrictions against Russian citizens, economic sanctions against a number of Russian state oil, defense and financial companies and also restrictions against Crimea. All these sanctions were introduced in 2014. Two first two sanctions packages are extended every six months, while the restrictions against Crimea once a year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
2
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
3
Portuguese fan arrives in Russia by bicycle for FIFA World Cup
4
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
5
Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval group starts accomplishing missions in North Atlantic
6
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
7
UK fan receives $15 fine after brawl on Russian train
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT