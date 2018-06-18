Putin plans to meet with Senegalese president on June 20

MOSCOW, June 18./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet for talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall, who has arrived in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that the talks are scheduled for June 20.

"Yes, this meeting is on the Russian president’s schedule," he said in reply to a journalist’s query.

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of Senegal in Moscow told TASS that Macky Sall has arrived in Russia for a visit and will stay here until June 21. The embassy said the president of Senegal will attend a football match of his national team that will face Poland in Moscow on June 19 within the framework of the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup.