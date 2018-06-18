Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin plans to meet with Senegalese president on June 20

June 18, 15:49 UTC+3

The president of Senegal arrived in Russia for a visit on Monday and will stay here until June 21

MOSCOW, June 18./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet for talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall, who has arrived in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that the talks are scheduled for June 20.

Read also

Lavrov vows Russia and Senegal will continue building up commercial, energy ties

"Yes, this meeting is on the Russian president’s schedule," he said in reply to a journalist’s query.

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of Senegal in Moscow told TASS that Macky Sall has arrived in Russia for a visit and will stay here until June 21. The embassy said the president of Senegal will attend a football match of his national team that will face Poland in Moscow on June 19 within the framework of the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup.

