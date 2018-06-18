Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, South Korean presidents to discuss trilateral projects with Pyongyang

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 15:14 UTC+3

Russian and South Korean Presidents Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in will meet in Moscow this week

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian and South Korean Presidents Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in will discuss at a meeting in Moscow the implementation of trilateral projects with North Korea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korean president to visit Russia this week

"We are planning to discuss this issue [trilateral projects between Moscow, Seoul and Pyongyang] with our South Korean partners," the high-ranking diplomat said.

The South Korean leader will pay a state visit to Russia at Putin’s invitation on June 21-23. The sides are expected to sign a range of joint documents. Moon Jae-in will attend a World Cup match between South Korea and Mexico in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don on June 23.

 Russia expects that the military confrontation level on the Korean Peninsula will be reduced and considers that holding military drills in the region during the talks is inappropriate, he went on. "We have always welcomed the cancellation of these drills. We view this as a step in a right direction," the high-ranking diplomat said.

"We call for reducing the level of military confrontation in the region and certainly for holding exercises during the talks is inappropriate," he stressed.

Foreign policy
