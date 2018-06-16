Chechnya can offer a good level profitability to foreign investors - Putin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Chechen Republic can attract foreign investors and offer a good level of profitability and security to them, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the head of the region Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday. The transcript of that meeting was published the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

"I know you can do this, you can ensure the security of these investments, a good level of profitability, so that it will be profitable and reliable to invest in the Chechen Republic," the President said.

"This is very important for creating a favorable investment climate. In this case not only investors from Arab countries, but also from other countries, will also go to the North Caucasus, and to Chechnya in particular," Putin said.

Kadyrov informed Putin that the leadership of the republic is "primarily busy with an investment policy". According to him, the recent high-level contacts between the representatives of Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia created "a good direction for development."

"The Emirates (UAE) have opened a five-star hotel, set up a joint fund for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, build an international university. As for Saudi Arabia - they promise to invest in the development of agriculture," Kadyrov said.

"I am confident that we will keep this pace (of development) and will continue to multiply it," he said.