Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chechnya can offer a good level profitability to foreign investors - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 10:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kadyrov informed Putin that the leadership of the republic is "primarily busy with an investment policy"

Share
1 pages in this article
©  Alexei Druzhinin/Press Service of the Russian President/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Chechen Republic can attract foreign investors and offer a good level of profitability and security to them, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the head of the region Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday. The transcript of that meeting was published the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

"I know you can do this, you can ensure the security of these investments, a good level of profitability, so that it will be profitable and reliable to invest in the Chechen Republic," the President said.

"This is very important for creating a favorable investment climate. In this case not only investors from Arab countries, but also from other countries, will also go to the North Caucasus, and to Chechnya in particular," Putin said.

Kadyrov informed Putin that the leadership of the republic is "primarily busy with an investment policy". According to him, the recent high-level contacts between the representatives of Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia created "a good direction for development."

"The Emirates (UAE) have opened a five-star hotel, set up a joint fund for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, build an international university. As for Saudi Arabia - they promise to invest in the development of agriculture," Kadyrov said.

"I am confident that we will keep this pace (of development) and will continue to multiply it," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
2
Ronaldo named best player of FIFA World Cup match between Portugal, Spain
3
London refusing to cooperate in Glushkov, Skripal cases - Russian embassy
4
Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident
5
Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Portugal to draw 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match vs Spain
6
Chechnya can offer a good level profitability to foreign investors - Putin
7
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July - newspaper
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT