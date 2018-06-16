Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Embassy points to British border guards’ biased attitude towards Russians

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 4:34 UTC+3 LONDON

According to the diplomat, the embassy continues to receive messages from Russians in this regard

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. London should pay attention to British border guards’ biased attitude towards Russian nationals, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom told the Russian media.

"We call on British border authorities to pay attention to the excessive actions that border officers have been taking towards Russian passport holders who have legitimate reasons for entering the country," the spokesman said, adding that "otherwise we will have reasons to believe that these officers are fulfilling some orders."

According to the diplomat, the embassy continues to receive messages from Russians in this regard. "You will not see such a discriminatory attitude towards British citizens in any country, including Russia. We recommend that Russians inform the embassy on the basis of confidentiality about unjustified questionings and detentions, as well as about other excessive measures they face at border control upon their arrival or departure in order to end the selective approach towards Russian nationals in the United Kingdom," the embassy spokesman said.

When asked if British authorities had responded to this issue in any way, the Russian diplomat said that there had only been a non-committal response. "In reply to our calls for putting an end to excessive and inappropriate measures against Russian citizens, including underage children by British border officers, we received a formal letter from the British Home Office, which consists of three sentences and is actually a non-committal response," he explained. According to the embassy spokesman, "it indicates a lack of responsibility, as well as disregard for the concerns of Russia and Russian citizens travelling to Great Britain," the spokesman noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
3
Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident
4
New OPCW report on chemical weapons use in Syria raises questions — Russian diplomat
5
Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Portugal to draw 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match vs Spain
6
Embassy points to British border guards’ biased attitude towards Russians
7
Egyptian goalkeeper named best player of Egypt-Uruguay match
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT