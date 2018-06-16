Embassy points to British border guards’ biased attitude towards Russians

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. London should pay attention to British border guards’ biased attitude towards Russian nationals, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom told the Russian media.

"We call on British border authorities to pay attention to the excessive actions that border officers have been taking towards Russian passport holders who have legitimate reasons for entering the country," the spokesman said, adding that "otherwise we will have reasons to believe that these officers are fulfilling some orders."

According to the diplomat, the embassy continues to receive messages from Russians in this regard. "You will not see such a discriminatory attitude towards British citizens in any country, including Russia. We recommend that Russians inform the embassy on the basis of confidentiality about unjustified questionings and detentions, as well as about other excessive measures they face at border control upon their arrival or departure in order to end the selective approach towards Russian nationals in the United Kingdom," the embassy spokesman said.

When asked if British authorities had responded to this issue in any way, the Russian diplomat said that there had only been a non-committal response. "In reply to our calls for putting an end to excessive and inappropriate measures against Russian citizens, including underage children by British border officers, we received a formal letter from the British Home Office, which consists of three sentences and is actually a non-committal response," he explained. According to the embassy spokesman, "it indicates a lack of responsibility, as well as disregard for the concerns of Russia and Russian citizens travelling to Great Britain," the spokesman noted.