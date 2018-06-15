Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Swedish top diplomats discuss cooperation within UN Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 18:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Sweden within the United Nations Security Council was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Swedish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Margot Wallstrom, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Read also
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

US Secretary of State and Sweden’s Foreign Minister discussed Nord Stream - 2 project

"The sides exchanged views on a number of current issues of the Russian-Swedish relations and the international agenda, including cooperation between Moscow and Stockholm within the UN Security Council," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats also discussed preparations for a ministerial session of the Council of the Baltic Sea States due to be held in Stockholm on June 18 that will sum up the results of Sweden’s presidency in the organization. "The Russian side praised the Council of the Baltic Sea States as a key format for maintaining stability, security and sustainable development in the Baltic region," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
2
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
3
Russian MP Poklonskaya invites Trump to visit Crimea
4
Uruguay edges Egypt 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match in Urals
5
Russian diplomat says some countries softening stance on Assad’s resignation
6
Russia for modification of UN SC sanctions against North Korea — Foreign Ministry
7
Russian military breaks Crimea water blockade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT