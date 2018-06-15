Russian, Swedish top diplomats discuss cooperation within UN Security Council

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Sweden within the United Nations Security Council was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Swedish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Margot Wallstrom, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on a number of current issues of the Russian-Swedish relations and the international agenda, including cooperation between Moscow and Stockholm within the UN Security Council," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats also discussed preparations for a ministerial session of the Council of the Baltic Sea States due to be held in Stockholm on June 18 that will sum up the results of Sweden’s presidency in the organization. "The Russian side praised the Council of the Baltic Sea States as a key format for maintaining stability, security and sustainable development in the Baltic region," the ministry stressed.