Russian MP Poklonskaya invites Trump to visit Crimea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 16:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Poklonskaya, after this trip Trump "would show the whole world that he is an independent and decent politician"

Natalya Poklonskaya

Natalya Poklonskaya

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian lawmaker and former Prosecutor of Crimea Natalya Poklonskaya has invited US President Donald Trump to visit the Black Sea Peninsula.

Earlier, US media reports said citing sources that Trump told G7 leaders at a summit in Canada’s Quebec that "Crimea is part of Russia because everyone there speaks Russian." The White House has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

"It turns out that US politicians are far away from their President Donald Trump and the generally recognized principles of law and justice," Poklonskaya said, according to her press service.

Kremlin mum on Trump's G7 remarks about Crimea

"Today they are afraid of commenting on their president’s statement about Crimea, namely that Crimea is Russia’s territory. This is an obvious thing and making a sensation or pretending to be deaf and mute is the reaction of cowards," the MP noted.

"We invite US President Donald Trump to visit Crimea where he would make sure that his statement was right," Poklonskaya stressed. According to the lawmaker, after this trip Trump "would show the whole world that he is an independent and decent politician and the first person in America who knows what the words "democracy," "justice" and "courage" mean."

Natalia Poklonskaya

Ex-prosecutor Poklonskaya hopes Trump will live up to campaign promises about Crimea

According to the BuzzFeed news website, during the dinner Trump reportedly asked why the G7 leaders were siding with Ukraine. The US president said that "Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world," the source said.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the authorities in Kiev who seized power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. The Russian president signed the reunification deals on March 18, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

