Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Netanyahu hash over security on Syrian-Israeli border

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 15:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two leaders expressed readiness to bolster coordination on Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed over the phone the situation in Syria and joint steps to ensure security on the Syrian-Israeli border, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

Read also

Lavrov: Pullback of non-Syrian forces from border with Israel must be fast

"The sides discussed the situation in Syria in the context of joint efforts on ensuring security in the area of the Syrian-Israeli border," the Kremlin press service said in a statement after the phone conversation.

The two leaders "expressed readiness to bolster coordination on Syria, including the issues of countering international terrorism."

Putin and Netanyahu also agreed to hold contacts at various levels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
3
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
4
Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident
5
Gazprom, South Korea resume talks on construction of gas pipeline through North Korea
6
Diplomat reveals how many football fans came to Russia for FIFA World Cup
7
Russian diplomat says some countries softening stance on Assad’s resignation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT