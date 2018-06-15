Putin and Netanyahu hash over security on Syrian-Israeli border

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed over the phone the situation in Syria and joint steps to ensure security on the Syrian-Israeli border, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The sides discussed the situation in Syria in the context of joint efforts on ensuring security in the area of the Syrian-Israeli border," the Kremlin press service said in a statement after the phone conversation.

The two leaders "expressed readiness to bolster coordination on Syria, including the issues of countering international terrorism."

Putin and Netanyahu also agreed to hold contacts at various levels.