MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Two million football fans have come to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"More than 2 million fans came to this sports fest," she said.

The championship was officially launched at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Then the first tournament match was held, in which the Russia team defeated the Saudi Arabia team 5-0.