Crimea status issue closed for Russia — diplomat on Trump’s possible remarks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 15:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The BuzzFeed news website earlier reported that Trump said that Crimea is Russian because everyone there speaks Russian

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Crimean issue is closed for Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Russia stated at all levels and on numerous occasions at that that Crimea’s status is a closed issue," the diplomat stressed when asked to comment on media reports alleging that US President Donald Trump said Crimea was Russian at the G7 summit. "If one has questions on Crimea’s status, one should consult the Russian Constitution."

"Who said what behind closed doors, the leaks… Commenting on all that is a thankless task. We use factual information," she added.

The BuzzFeed news website earlier reported citing two anonymous diplomatic sources that Trump told the G7 leaders at the summit in Canada that Crimea is Russian because everyone there speaks Russian. According to the sources, Trump added that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

The White House has neither confirmed nor denied that information.

