Russia for modification of UN SC sanctions against North Korea — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia is for modifying the UN Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea and this is an important element of the process of normalizing the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We are certain that modification of the UN Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea can and must become one of the most important components of normalization in the region, the more so, since the corresponding resolutions repeatedly confirmed the Security Council’s readiness for such adjustments in accordance with the dynamics of the situation," she said. "The dynamics is obvious. It might provide considerable backing for a political and diplomatic settlement in the region of Northeast Asia."

"As far as the unilateral sanctions against North Korea are concerned, those which were introduced by a number of countries in bypass of the UN Security Council and even in addition to its sanctions, our attitude is well-known. It is negative. We are for the fastest cancellation of all such unilateral restrictions, in particular, the so-called secondary, exterritorial sanctions," Zakharova said.

She recalled that Moscow had welcomed the establishment of a dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and the inter-Korean dialogue, as well as the achieved agreements on resolving problems on the Korean Peninsula.

"I can reaffirm this stance of ours once again. These positive shifts are in line with the Russian-Chinese roadmap worked out more than a year ago, which envisages a comprehensive approach to the settlement and multi-stage and synchronized actions by all parties," Zakharova said.

In December 2017, the UN Security Council voted for a resolution on another tightening of sanctions against North Korea. It imposed more restrictions on the supplies of crude oil and oil products and required all countries should expel labor migrants within 24 months. The resolution also imposed restrictions on the supplies of industrial equipment, heavy machinery and motor vehicles to North Korea and the import of the country’s main export items. In 2017, the Security Council tightened sanctions against Pyongyang thrice in retaliation for its ballistic missile and weapon tests.

Russia ready to join denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Russia is prepared for cooperation on all matters related to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Zakharova said.

"We’ve noted and welcomed the absolutely positive dynamics following the just-held summits (North Korea-South Korea and North Korea-US - TASS) and other meetings concerning these problems," Zakharova said. "As for disarmament, there are specialized international institutions directly addressing this issue. They are to play the leading role."

"If Russia’s participation is required in the capacity of a member of international organizations or as a country having great experience, it will be prepared for cooperation over all these issues," Zakharova said.

The historic meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took place in Singapore on June 12. The talks ended with the signing of a joint document by which Pyongyang pledged to carry out denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for Washington’s security guarantees. Trump promised to pause joint military exercises with North Korea, which Pyongyang had insisted on for many years. Trump said he had not discussed with Kim the presence of US troops in South Korea. Currently the US contingent there numbers 28,500 officers and men.