Putin, Chinese leader discuss settling crisis on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the settlement of the Korean Peninsula’s crisis, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The sides discussed some vital issues of the international agenda, including the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the press service said.

The Russian president also thanked the Chinese leader for hospitality during his recent state visit to China on June 8-10 and also the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. "Both sides expressed satisfaction over these events’ outcome," the statement said.

Xi Jinping congratulated Putin on the successful FIFA World Cup and wished success to the Russian team.