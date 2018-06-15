Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin's spokesman comments on raising retirement age in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 13:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Thursday, the Russian government approved a draft law on raising the retirement age in Russia - to 65 years for men and to 63 years for women

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not involved in the work on raising the retirement age, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The topic related to the pension reform is being worked out in the government of the Russian Federation. The president is not taking part in it," he said.

Read also

Russian government approves bill to raise retirement age

According to the representative of the Kremlin, the topic will be discussed by the government and after that by legislators.

"Let's wait and see how this expert study will result in some final outlines of the reform," Peskov called.

On Thursday, the Russian government approved a draft law on raising the retirement age in Russia - to 65 years for men and to 63 years for women.

