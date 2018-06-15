Kremlin stresses Minsk accords should be implemented

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the Ukrainian issue can only be resolved by complying with the Minsk agreements, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on remarks by Acting Foreign Minister of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vladislav Deinego who said LPR can remain part of Ukraine if it is a federation or a confederation.

"We believe the implementation of the well-known provisions of the Minsk agreements can and should be a step forward in promoting the settlement in Ukraine," the Kremlin spokesman said.