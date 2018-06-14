Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy comments on growing US military presence in Norway

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 15:11 UTC+3 OSLO

More than 300 additional marine troops are expected to be posted to Setermoen in northern Norway following the current talks between Oslo and Washington

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Ned Alley

OSLO, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the upcoming increase in the foreign military presence in Norway to be a hostile step on Oslo’s part that cannot go without consequences, the Russian embassy in Norway said on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Norwegian authorities announced their intention to extend the country’s program for defense cooperation with the US for at least five years. It is a program in accordance with which 330 US Marines were deployed to western Norway in January 2017. More than 300 additional marine troops are expected to be posted to Setermoen in northern Norway following the current talks between Oslo and Washington.

Read also

Moscow slams US marines’ deployment in Norway

Besides, the Norwegian Defense Ministry announced that the US planned to build infrastructure facilities for four fighter aircraft at the Rygge air base near Oslo. Being Norway’s neighboring country, Russia is highly concerned about these developments.

"Such actions run counter to the decision Norway made in 1949 not to allow foreign states to set up military bases on the country’s territory until Norway was under attack or threat of attack." Such steps indicate that Norway is not predictable enough, they may lead to rising tensions and trigger an arms race, destabilizing the situation in northern Europe," the Russian embassy said, adding that "we consider them to be clearly unfriendly so they cannot go without consequences."

According to Russian diplomats, Norway’s claims that the US troops are deployed to the county on a rotational rather than permanent basis should mislead no one. In fact, the military presence will be continuous, while troops will change regularly. The embassy added that "this is the way all military bases and even embassies operate."

"We are particularly concerned that Oslo is implementing these plans when there is neither substantive political dialogue nor meaningful contact between the [Russian and Norwegian] militaries, as Norway has been avoiding contacts," the statement says.

"We believe that European security must be equal and indivisible. It is only possible to ensure it if true national interests are pursued, while there is mutual respect and cooperation. The sooner Oslo comes to realize it the better," the Russian embassy said.

Russian diplomats added that constant calls for increasing Norway’s defense expenditures sounded strange, to say the least, given that Norway was the second NATO country with the biggest per capita defense spending, following the US, while Russia "spends 18 times less money on defense than NATO members do." Moreover, Russia has been cutting its defense budget since 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russian team’s victory in FIFA World Cup opening match
2
Russia to use advanced military hardware for first time in Slavic Brotherhood drills
3
Turkey in talks with Russia on other technical issues in addition to S-400 systems
4
Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia
5
Putin hails outcome of Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader
6
Russia’s Match TV to provide full live coverage of 2018 Olympic Games
7
Russian government approves bill to raise retirement age
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT