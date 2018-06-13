Russian president, Armenian PM highlight special relations between both countries

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have highlighted a special nature of relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

"Keeping in mind the strategic nature of our relations and the large amount of different avenues of cooperation, our meeting are always relevant," the Russian leader addressed Pashinyan during the negotiations in Kremlin.

The Armenian prime minister stressed that "the relations between Armenia and Russia are of a special nature." He added that he expects to increase and deepen cooperation.

Pashinyan arrived in Moscow on the occasion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will kick off on Thursday. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin, Pashinyan, as well as several other heads of state and governments, will be present at the opening match of the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.