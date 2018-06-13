Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Major Kremlin administration officials retain positions as Putin announces reshuffle

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 18:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Presidential aides Yevgeni Shkolov and Vladimir Kozhin, as well as presidential advisers German Klimenko and Sergei Grigorov, have been dismissed

© Mikhail Klementiev/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has singed decrees appointing Kremlin administration officials, which keep major staff members in their positions. Anton Vaino has been re-appointed as administration chief of staff. All of his deputies, as well as most of the president’s aides and advisers have also retained their positions.

Appointment documents have been published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

Putin signs decrees on appointing new Russian cabinet members

In particular, first deputy administration chiefs of staff Sergei Kiriyenko and Alexei Gromov have been re-appointed, as well as deputy administration chiefs of staff Vladimir Ostrovenko and Magomedsalam Magomedov and presidential aides Andrei Belousov, Vladislav Surkov, Igor Levitin, Yuri Ushakov and Andrei Fursenko.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also retained his position.

Putin has re-appointed six of his advisers - Sergei Glazyev, Mikhail Fedotov, Veniamin Yakovlev, Anton Kobyakov, Vladimir Tolstoy and Alexandra Levitskaya.

Meanwhile, presidential aides Yevgeni Shkolov and Vladimir Kozhin, as well as presidential advisers German Klimenko and Sergei Grigorov, have been dismissed.

As for another two presidential aides - Nikolai Tsukanov and Igor Shegolev - and adviser Alexander Bedritsky, the Kremlin has not yet made announcements about them.

Vladimir Putin
