Kremlin shrugs off media hype over Russia’s business contact with Brexit backer

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 10, The Sunday Times blamed businessman Arron Banks for collusion with Moscow

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed media reports about contacts between Russian representatives in the United Kingdom with businessman Arron Banks.

During the cascade of questions, Peskov asked a reporter who Banks was, and the answer was "the biggest Brexit donor."

"Do you mean to say that one businessman in the UK arranged the entire Brexit? This is new information, and we will have to analyze it," the spokesman stressed.

On June 10, The Sunday Times hurled accusations at businessman Arron Banks of ‘collusion with Moscow’. According to the newspaper, Russia’s authorities repeatedly contacted Banks, who financed the Leave.EU campaign in support of Brexit. Banks was reported to have had three meetings with Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko, which reopened the issue of Moscow’s attempts to influence the outcome of the 2016 referendum, which resulted in the current withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

Commenting on this position, Peskov noted, "Hundreds of businessmen meet with the Russian ambassador in London and the British ambassador here [in Russia.]"
Banks stated in an interview with Reuters on Sunday that he had not received any financial support from Russia for the Brexit campaign. The businessman noted that never before had he come up against such an artificially manufactured article, which contained apparently unrelated facts.

 

