Putin says Russia committed to principle of ‘politics and sports don’t mix’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 12:25 UTC+3

Speaking about the importance of the World Cup, Putin said that several generations of Russian fans had been dreaming of this

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/.Russia has always believed that ‘sports and politics don’t mix’ and is ready to cooperate with everyone in order to bolster a creative start for sports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the FIFA Congress on Wednesday.

"I would like to underline that FIFA is committed to the principle of keeping politics out of sports,’" Putin stressed. "Russia has always adhered to such approaches and is striving for the closest cooperation with everyone who is determined to develop and enhance a creative beginning for sports and its boundless humanistic potential."

Read also

Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules

According to the Russian president, the upcoming championship is not only an exciting sporting event, but a chance for millions of people to get to learn about different peoples and their traditions, and make new friends. In addition, they will "understand that other countries like their own are home to kind, enthusiastic and open-minded people and all of them want to live in peace, communicate with each other, visit each other, and watch and play football together."

Putin stressed that Russia is ready to host the World Cup and ensure that all people who come here will have the finest amenities and the best positive attitudes.

"Our goal is that all our guests -from football stars to ordinary fans - will feel the warmth and kindness of our people, get into the spirit of Russia’s multiethnic culture and unique nature and (we) hope (you will) all wish to come here again," Putin stated.

Speaking about the importance of the World Cup, Putin said that several generations of Russian fans had been dreaming of this. "Twelve first-class stadiums and modern infrastructure have been built" in Russia, he noted.

The Russian head of state also wished the delegates to the Congress success in their endeavors, and also invited them to the opener on Thursday. "We will be sincerely glad to see all of you. Welcome to Russia," he announced.

