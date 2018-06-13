Russia abides by international norms, never imposes its will on anyone - ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Russia is a responsible participant in international life, it does not impose its will or values on anyone and abides by the generally accepted norms, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday at a reception at the Russian Embassy on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Russia is an influential and responsible participant in international life. We impose neither our will or values on anyone strictly abiding by international law norms," he said. The ambassador also noted that Moscow’s objectives are clear, they include "the security of the borders and the creation of favorable external conditions for solving the pressing internal problems."

Antonov noted that June 12 is "a date that marks the beginning of radical changes," when the country "had to find its own path towards a new political and economic pattern." "It took colossal effort to go through that difficult period, defending state sovereignty, preserving our own values and strengthening the internal solidarity of the nation," he recalled.

"Russia has been able to cope with the complex challenges. In spite of difficult foreign and economic policy conditions, we have been able to ensure our country’s stable and steady development and create conditions for moving forward confidently," the ambassador stressed.

Antonov also mentioned that Russia would host the 2018 FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15, adding that, according to FIFA, US fans are second to none in terms of the number of tickets purchased by foreigners. "We hope that everyone coming to Russia will have unforgettable impressions not only from the tournament but also from getting to know our rich culture, history and natural attractions," he concluded.