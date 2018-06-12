Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia urges North Korea, US to take action for settlement of Korean Peninsula situation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 12, 16:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry added that Moscow will continue exerting active efforts to back up the political and diplomatic process around the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Moscow considers the termination of provocative actions to be an important step towards reduction of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has urged the United States and North Korea to thrash out modalities of multilateral consultations for settlement of the situation, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

"We are convinced that the termination of provocative actions is an important step towards reduction of tensions around the peninsula and creation of confidence there," the statement said. "We are urging the partners to start developing the modalities of multilateral consultations, which we consider targeted at creation of a sustainable mechanism of peace and security based on legal interests of all Northeast Asian countries taken into consideration," the ministry added.

The normalization of the US-North Korea relationship is "part and parcel of a comprehensive settlement of the Korean Peninsula's problems, including the nuclear issue," the statement said.

Moscow will continue exerting active efforts to back up the political and diplomatic process around the Korean Peninsula, the ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia urges North Korea, US to take action for settlement of Korean Peninsula situation
2
Living in the Matrix: Top Central Bank official refers to sci-fi’s forecasts coming true
3
About 25,000 people visit Moscow’s FIFA Fan Fest on opening day
4
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
5
US-North Korea summit galvanizes Korean Peninsula settlement - Russia’s foreign ministry
6
Captain of catamaran colliding with bargre on Volga was drunk
7
Russia’s sole aircraft carrier to get advanced air defense systems during upgrade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT