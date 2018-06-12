Russia urges North Korea, US to take action for settlement of Korean Peninsula situation

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Moscow considers the termination of provocative actions to be an important step towards reduction of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has urged the United States and North Korea to thrash out modalities of multilateral consultations for settlement of the situation, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

"We are convinced that the termination of provocative actions is an important step towards reduction of tensions around the peninsula and creation of confidence there," the statement said. "We are urging the partners to start developing the modalities of multilateral consultations, which we consider targeted at creation of a sustainable mechanism of peace and security based on legal interests of all Northeast Asian countries taken into consideration," the ministry added.

The normalization of the US-North Korea relationship is "part and parcel of a comprehensive settlement of the Korean Peninsula's problems, including the nuclear issue," the statement said.

Moscow will continue exerting active efforts to back up the political and diplomatic process around the Korean Peninsula, the ministry added.