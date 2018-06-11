Russia’s foreign minister to meet Greek counterpart on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias on Wednesday to discuss prospects for further development of bilateral relations between the two countries, including in the area of trade and energy, as well as pressing global issues, according to the information released on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Monday.

"On 12-14 June, the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Kotzias will be staying in Moscow on a working visit. On June13, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with him to discuss the state and prospects for relations between Russia and Greece in various fields. The sides plan to highlight cooperation in the trade and economic, investment and energy areas, as well as delve into the state of the international treaty framework of bilateral relations," the ministry said.

"The visit of the Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic to Moscow will undoubtedly deepen the fruitful Russian-Greek collaboration and understanding in global affairs," the report said.