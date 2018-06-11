Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s foreign minister to meet Greek counterpart on Wednesday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 11, 18:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides plan to highlight cooperation in the trade and economic, investment and energy areas, as well as delve into the state of the international treaty framework of bilateral relations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias on Wednesday to discuss prospects for further development of bilateral relations between the two countries, including in the area of trade and energy, as well as pressing global issues, according to the information released on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Monday.

"On 12-14 June, the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Kotzias will be staying in Moscow on a working visit. On June13, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with him to discuss the state and prospects for relations between Russia and Greece in various fields. The sides plan to highlight cooperation in the trade and economic, investment and energy areas, as well as delve into the state of the international treaty framework of bilateral relations," the ministry said.

"The visit of the Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic to Moscow will undoubtedly deepen the fruitful Russian-Greek collaboration and understanding in global affairs," the report said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack - Russian Defense Ministry
2
Russia’s foreign minister to meet Greek counterpart on Wednesday
3
Foreign ministry: Putin’s visit contributes to expansion of Russia-China relationship
4
Evraz shares climb 7% in London after Fitch rating upgrade
5
G7 leaders ready to step up anti-Russian sanctions
6
Why Russian entrepreneurs do not rush to do business abroad
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT