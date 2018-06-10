All possible steps taken to keep up bridges between US, Russia, says diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are doing everything in their power to keep up the contacts between the US and Russia at the time of harsh durability tests for bilateral contacts, the Russian Consulate General in New York, Sergei Ovsyannikov said on Sunday at a forum of Russian fellow-countrymen in the US.

"Unfortunately, in spite of the efforts and hopes of the Russian world the relations between Russia and the US are again undergoing a durability test right now as they’ve sunk to what seems to be the lowest point since the Cold War," Ovsyannikov said.

"On the background of this situation, Russia’s position remains unchanged because we’re speaking for stable and predictable collaboration with the US on the basis of mutual respect and noninterference in each other’s affairs along with acknowledgment of the contradictions, which exist at present and will exist in the future," he said.

"On our part, we’re doing the maximum of what we can do to keep up the bridges and floors for dialogue and to avert a further deterioration of the situation as it is now," Ovsyannikov said. "We’re utilizing the whole stock of instruments available to us."

He added that he meant cooperation in the struggle with terrorism, humanitarian and sports exchanges, and "the manifestations of initiative and good will as long as the situation makes them possible".

Ovsyannikov also thanked all the fellow-Russians who had helped organize and hold voting in the election of Russian President this March.

"In spite of the provocative appeals in social networks to stay away from the voting, people came to express their civic position," he said. "Even in the presence of the hostile pickets that Ukrainian nationalists organized in New York, the people queuing up to cast ballots sang the [Russian] national anthem in response."

He said several projects had already been implemented with assistance from the Russian-speaking community since the beginning of the year. Their list included the forum of America’s Russian-speaking youth, New Year parties and Christmas festivities, Yuletide, the events devoted to the 75th anniversary since the breakthrough the Nazi siege of Leningrad, and the Immortal Regiment public action timed for V-Day.