Putin emphasizes need to increase responsibility of officials

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 15:03 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian president adding that personal responsibility "should be obvious"

VLADIVOSTOK, June 10. /TASS/. State officials’ personal responsibility for the decisions they make should be obvious for the people, Russian President Vladimir Putin told NTV’s Itogi Nedeli (or Results of the Week) show.

"Personal responsibility for decision making and achieving targets should be increased," he said, adding that "it should be obvious."

According to Putin, it was one of the reasons why his June 7 annual question and answer session dubbed the Direct Line had involved cabinet members and regional governors, responsible for resolving specific issues. "People must know who they are," Putin noted. "I think that my colleagues have felt additional responsibility," he added.

The president also said that he was ready to continue providing direct answers to questions asked by the country’s citizens. "I did not act as an arbitrator but I engaged high-ranking officials who are responsible for specific areas," he said.

Putin pointed out that he expected state officials to take real steps to solve their tasks.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
