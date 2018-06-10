Poroshenko’s phone call indicates interest in resolving crisis - Putin

QINGDAO, June 10. /TASS/. The telephone call initiated by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on Saturday points to Kiev’s interest in resolving the situation in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference at the end of his visit to China.

"Since the call was initiated by Ukraine, I think it indicates their interest in resolving the issue. At least, I very much hope that it is so," Putin said.

The Russian president added that he and his Ukrainian counterpart had discussed the exchange of detainees and the case of Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky arrested in Kiev.

"It is too early to say how this issue can be solved, I would refrain from it so as not to damage the matter," Putin said.