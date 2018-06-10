Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Chinese relations important for entire world - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 11:28 UTC+3

Russian president also mentioned economic cooperation with China and the signing of a feasibility study concerning the broad Eurasian partnership agreement

Share
1 pages in this article

QINGDAO /China/, June 10. /TASS/. The commitment of Moscow and Beijing to the development of bilateral relations is important not only for the two countries but also for the entire world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at the end of his visit to China.

"The fact that we confirm the high level of our cooperation and emphasize the need to boost it, in my view, is very important for the current state of international relations and for Russian-Chinese ties," he said.

While summarizing his visit, Putin mentioned the documents that the two countries had signed. "We confirmed the high level of our relations with China and agreed - Chairman Xi Jinping and I signed a declaration on that - to boost cooperation in the area of politics and the fight against various threats," he said. The Russian leader pointed out that "this confirmation is very important because while we have a lot of everyday work to do, we should bear in mind the main areas of our cooperation." "It particularly includes cooperation on the international stage, within international organizations such as the UN, the G20, BRICS and the SCO," Putin elaborated.

He also mentioned Russia’s economic cooperation with China and the signing of a feasibility study concerning the broad Eurasian partnership agreement. "Signing the agreement itself will take time as much work needs to be done here but it is the first step towards establishing a large regional economic union," Putin said, adding that this union "is compatible with the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union] that we have been developing and China’s Silk Road initiative.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia never left G8, ready to welcome leaders in Moscow - Putin
2
G7 leaders ready to step up anti-Russian sanctions
3
SCO currently has best possible structure - Putin
4
SCO countries determined to fight against terrorism corruption, drug trafficking
5
Singapore’s foreign minister confirms Kim Jong-un’s arrival
6
Russian-Chinese relations important for entire world - Putin
7
SCO leaders sign Qingdao Declaration, package of documents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT