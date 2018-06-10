Russian-Chinese relations important for entire world - Putin

QINGDAO /China/, June 10. /TASS/. The commitment of Moscow and Beijing to the development of bilateral relations is important not only for the two countries but also for the entire world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at the end of his visit to China.

"The fact that we confirm the high level of our cooperation and emphasize the need to boost it, in my view, is very important for the current state of international relations and for Russian-Chinese ties," he said.

While summarizing his visit, Putin mentioned the documents that the two countries had signed. "We confirmed the high level of our relations with China and agreed - Chairman Xi Jinping and I signed a declaration on that - to boost cooperation in the area of politics and the fight against various threats," he said. The Russian leader pointed out that "this confirmation is very important because while we have a lot of everyday work to do, we should bear in mind the main areas of our cooperation." "It particularly includes cooperation on the international stage, within international organizations such as the UN, the G20, BRICS and the SCO," Putin elaborated.

He also mentioned Russia’s economic cooperation with China and the signing of a feasibility study concerning the broad Eurasian partnership agreement. "Signing the agreement itself will take time as much work needs to be done here but it is the first step towards establishing a large regional economic union," Putin said, adding that this union "is compatible with the EAEU [the Eurasian Economic Union] that we have been developing and China’s Silk Road initiative.".