Russia expects Syrian opposition to fulfil its obligations - Putin

QINGDAO, June 10. /TASS/. The Syrian government is implementing its obligations to resolve the crisis and Moscow expects the opposition to do the same, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an extended session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China’s Qingdao.

"Damascus is implementing the agreements reached at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi," Putin pointed out, adding that the Syrian government had presented its list of candidates for a constitutional committee.

"It means that the Syrian government is fully implementing its obligations, showing willingness for political dialogue, so the matter depends on the opposition now," Putin stressed.

The Russian president also said that significant success had been achieved in the fight against terrorism in Syria. "Thanks to the well-coordinated efforts of Russia, the Syrian government, Iran, Turkey and other partners, including Kazakhstan, terrorist activities in the country have been suppressed to a large extent," Putin noted.

He noted that the Syrian authorities currently controlled the territory where around 90% of the country’s population lived.