Russia positively views Pyongyang, Seoul, Washington’s desire for dialogue - Putin

QINGDAO, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow positively views the intention of the US and North Korea to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an extended session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China’s Qingdao.

"The Korean Peninsula issue has been greatly affecting security in the SCO space," he said. "We positively view Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington’s willingness to comprehensively resolve the crisis through dialogue and negotiations in line with a settlement roadmap put forward by Russia and China," Putin stressed. "The SCO should continue assisting in improving the situation in the region," the Russian president added.

"Russia welcomes the upcoming US-North Korean summit and points to China’s great contribution to resolving the Korean Peninsula crisis," the Russian head of state said.

The first US-North Korean summit is expected to take place in Singapore on June 12. The two heads of state are supposed to discuss the prospects for the Korean Peninsula denuclearization. On Thursday, Trump said that all the preparations for the summit were over. He did not rule out that the parties may sign a treaty ending the Korean war of 1950-1953.