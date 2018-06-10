Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia positively views Pyongyang, Seoul, Washington’s desire for dialogue - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 10:27 UTC+3

According to Russian president, the Korean Peninsula issue "has been greatly affecting security in the SCO space"

Share
1 pages in this article

QINGDAO, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow positively views the intention of the US and North Korea to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an extended session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China’s Qingdao.

"The Korean Peninsula issue has been greatly affecting security in the SCO space," he said. "We positively view Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington’s willingness to comprehensively resolve the crisis through dialogue and negotiations in line with a settlement roadmap put forward by Russia and China," Putin stressed. "The SCO should continue assisting in improving the situation in the region," the Russian president added.

"Russia welcomes the upcoming US-North Korean summit and points to China’s great contribution to resolving the Korean Peninsula crisis," the Russian head of state said.

The first US-North Korean summit is expected to take place in Singapore on June 12. The two heads of state are supposed to discuss the prospects for the Korean Peninsula denuclearization. On Thursday, Trump said that all the preparations for the summit were over. He did not rule out that the parties may sign a treaty ending the Korean war of 1950-1953.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia never left G8, ready to welcome leaders in Moscow - Putin
2
G7 leaders ready to step up anti-Russian sanctions
3
SCO currently has best possible structure - Putin
4
SCO countries determined to fight against terrorism corruption, drug trafficking
5
Singapore’s foreign minister confirms Kim Jong-un’s arrival
6
Russian-Chinese relations important for entire world - Putin
7
SCO leaders sign Qingdao Declaration, package of documents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT