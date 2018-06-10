Russia calls for strict implementation of JCPOA on Iran - Putin

QINGDAO, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an extended session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China’s Qingdao.

"Our countries are definitely concerned about the current situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program," the Russian leader pointed out, adding that "the US withdrawal from the JCPOA may destabilize the situation." "Russia calls for strict and consistent implementation of this plan," Putin stated.

"For our part, we will continue to implement our obligations," the Russian president stressed.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would not abandon the JCPOA and would continue to comply with its obligations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA would violate the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. He added that Russia would seek to maintain the agreement despite US plans to resume sanctions against Iran.