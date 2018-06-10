Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia calls for strict implementation of JCPOA on Iran - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 10:23 UTC+3

The Russian leader adding that "the US withdrawal from the JCPOA may destabilize the situation"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

QINGDAO, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an extended session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China’s Qingdao.

"Our countries are definitely concerned about the current situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program," the Russian leader pointed out, adding that "the US withdrawal from the JCPOA may destabilize the situation." "Russia calls for strict and consistent implementation of this plan," Putin stated.

"For our part, we will continue to implement our obligations," the Russian president stressed.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would not abandon the JCPOA and would continue to comply with its obligations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA would violate the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. He added that Russia would seek to maintain the agreement despite US plans to resume sanctions against Iran.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia never left G8, ready to welcome leaders in Moscow - Putin
2
G7 leaders ready to step up anti-Russian sanctions
3
SCO currently has best possible structure - Putin
4
SCO countries determined to fight against terrorism corruption, drug trafficking
5
Singapore’s foreign minister confirms Kim Jong-un’s arrival
6
Russian-Chinese relations important for entire world - Putin
7
SCO leaders sign Qingdao Declaration, package of documents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT