Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia calls for investigation into Australian troops’ crimes in Afghanistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 17:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

No one was held accountable for these crimes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article
Australian soldiers seen at NATO headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan

Australian soldiers seen at NATO headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan

© AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the Australian and Afghan authorities to investigate the crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan and bring those responsible to justice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ministry, Moscow has "taken notice of the 2016 secret defense force documents, which became publicly available recently." The report "points to Australian troops’ systematic, unauthorized and groundless use of weapons, particularly against civilians."

Read also

Taliban accepts Afghan authorities’ proposal on temporary ceasefire — reports

"In 2017, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported shocking facts about cold-blooded murders committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan," the statement reads, adding that "the shooting of a boy in Kandahar in September 2012 caused the most outrage."

Russia believed it significant that "no one was held accountable for these crimes, while the Australian Department of Defense only expressed deep concern about the matter."

"We condemn such actions by Australian troops," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed. "We call on the Australian and Afghanistan to conduct an independent and impartial investigation into these crimes and punish those responsible."

The Sydney Morning Herald wrote earlier, citing a confidential defense inquiry that "some members of Australia’s elite special forces allegedly committed war crimes in Afghanistan amid a ‘complete lack of accountability’ from the military chain of command." According to the newspaper, the report "also describes ‘enormous and difficult challenges’ facing the Australian government to confront conduct that goes ‘well beyond blowing off steam’ and involves ‘problems deeply embedded in the culture’ of the elite taskforce at the spearhead of Australia’s mission in Afghanistan."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia never asked to be allowed back to G8, Lavrov says
2
Russia calls for investigation into Australian troops’ crimes in Afghanistan
3
Putin supports idea of building oil, gas pipelines from Russia to China via Mongolia
4
Putin holds phone call with Ukrainian president
5
Chinese president lauds SCO for becoming important regional security force
6
Putin demands release of Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine
7
More than 50 children hospitalized with food poisoning at Urals camp
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT