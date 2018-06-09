Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin hails Russia-Iran cooperation in settling Syrian conflict

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 11:16 UTC+3 QINGDAO (China)

President Rounani has also noted successful Russia-Iran cooperation on war against terror

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

QINGDAO (China), June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted specific results of Russia-Iran cooperation in settling the Syrian conflict as he spoke with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Saturday.

Iran-Israel confrontation in Syria won’t morph into massive war, vows expert

"We are successfully cooperating in settling the Syrian crisis," Putin said, addressing his Iranian counterpart.

"In this regard, we have something to talk about because specific results have been achieved," the Russian leader said.

"I am glad to have an opportunity to work with you on the sidelines of the international meeting within the SCO framework," Putin said.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
