Putin plans to visit Uzbekistan in fall

QINGDAO, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to visit Uzbekistan this coming fall.

"I remember about your invitation, thank you. I will try to come for a working visit, which is tentatively scheduled for this autumn," he said during his conversation with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Russian leader noted that much had changed for the better since his counterpart’s latest visit to Russia. "Our trade turnover is growing at a fast pace. It grow 33.9%, almost 34%, last year, and more than 43% in the first quarter of this year," the head of state stressed, adding that Russia and Uzbekistan are implementing some joint projects.

"Thanks to your initiative, we have organized the so-called ‘green corridor’ at the border. As for the growth of vegetable and fruit supplies, the pace is quite impressive, from 33 to 36%, so everything is developing," Putin noted. He added that, in addition to Lukoil and Gazprom, other Russian companies are operating in Uzbekistan, mentioning the machine building industry as an example. According to the Russian leader, the overall dynamics of developing cooperation with Uzbekistan is very good.

For his part, Mirziyoyev noted the strategic nature of his country’s partnership with Russia, adding that this policy remains unchanged. "This has never happened before. A total of 70 delegations from Russia have visited Uzbekistan over the past year. Of these, 21 were regional visits. We have seen growth in all areas," the Uzbek president said, mentioning specifically the joint energy projects, including the Kandym gas processing plant. He recalled that it had been built together with Lukoil in just two years.

As for Putin’s planned visit to Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev noted that at the moment the event is scheduled for October 2018, expressing the hope that specific details will be discussed during the current meeting.