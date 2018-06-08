Putin invites Chinese president to attend Eastern Economic Forum as main guest

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September as the main guest.

"We expect the president of the People’s Republic of China to visit the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September as the main guest," the Russian leader told reporters after the Russian-Chinese negotiations.

The current Russian-Chinese negotiations "were held in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere, and a variety of important issues linked to the current state and prospects of bilateral relations were discussed, as well as opinions on major international problems were shared." "The reached agreements were reflected in the adopted Joint Statement, as well as in some signed interagency agreements," the Russian president said.

The Russian president highlighted that "cooperation between Russia and China is strategic and is based on the principles of equality, good-neighborly relations and confidence."

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 11-13.