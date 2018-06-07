Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin was ready for questions asked during Q&A session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 18:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president noted that all the questions had been compiled and analyzed

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had prepared for his annual Q&A session and was expecting the questions that the Russian citizens had asked, the Russian leader told journalists, commenting on the outcome of the Q&A session, which lasted over 4 hours.

Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session

"The questions started to trickle in a few days before today’s event. <…> I am not going to lie - before coming here today, I met with some colleagues. We [talked] with senior officials of the administration in different spheres, and with members of parliament. We exchanged opinions, looked at how things panned out. This is how we prepared, and we expected everything that we heard during today’s session," he explained.

The president noted that all the questions had been compiled and analyzed and in doing so, it became clear what’s on people’s minds a few days before the session. "Obviously, the wording may be different, but the issues that concern people are already clear," he noted.

During today’s Q&A session, the president answered a multitude of questions from Russian citizens. He discussed foreign and domestic policy, the economy, the environment, social issues, healthcare and sports.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
