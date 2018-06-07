Only free, emancipated and creative people can lead Russia to great strides, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia has no need to go back to the strict measures of the first half of the 20th century to achieve a breakthrough in the country’s development. Only free, creative and emancipated citizens can lead the country to new heights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session.

"Given the modern conditions, we have no need to implement extreme measures that were used in the 1930s and the 1950s. In order to achieve results in today’s conditions, we need to emancipate people as much as we can; we need to make it possible for every citizen to fulfill their creative potential. Only a free people can do that," he stressed.

Moreover, according to the president, it is necessary to "cultivate the political system and the system for establishing effective governance." "We are able to meet this challenge, and we will do it. However, everyone needs to concentrate their efforts on their own field. We will do it if we stick together," Putin concluded.