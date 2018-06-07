Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin knows nothing about Slutsky scandal, calls for legal settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 18:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president believes that such matters should never be turned into a media campaign

Share
1 pages in this article
State Duma member Leonid Slutsky

State Duma member Leonid Slutsky

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he has heard nothing about a scandal over State Duma member Leonid Slutsky, who is in the focus of alleged sexual harassment row, but believes that such matters should never be turned into a media campaign, but settled in the legal fashion.

"I’ve heard nothing about this affair," Putin said while answering media questions after the question-and-answer session on Thursday. "But I do have my opinion on that score, of course. Such affairs are surfacing today in some western countries, in Hollywood. Certain incidents that happened, say, ten, twenty, thirty years ago, are brought to the fore again."

Read also

Russian Union of Journalists puzzled as MP cleared of sexual harassment accusations

Russian media outlets pull journalists from State Duma over sexual harassment scandal

Duma ethics commission dismisses harassment alegations against senior MP

Senior Russian MP slams ‘sexual harassment’ claims as paid smear campaign

"I do not believe that we must turn such matters, in particular, concrete cases, into some sort of campaigns. In any civilized country there are legal procedures for considering such conflicts," Putin said.

He remarked that such controversies should be settled with law enforcement agencies and in courts of law.

About the high-profile campaign by Hollywood stars against one of the producers and the worldwide tide of complaints by women, who claim that in the past they fell victim to sexual harassment, Putin said he was particularly surprised by the timing of the charges.

""Why wasn’t that done ten years ago, when this or that incident allegedly happened?" he said, adding that the interests of absolutely all people regardless of gender, creed or age must be protected.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Preparation for Nord Stream 2 to begin in Sweden in coming months
2
Putin: All unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons to timely arrive for Russian troops
3
Putin notes successful service of women in Russian Army
4
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
5
Russian football squad at its lowest ever spot in new FIFA’s World Rankings list
6
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
7
Issuance of Fan-ID for 2018 FIFA World Cup may be declined due to personal false data
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT