Putin calls Russian reporter’s staged murder in Kiev ‘counterproductive’

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian reporter Arkady Babchenko’s staged murder in Kiev is counterproductive and it is important to ensure journalists’ security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"Any staged event is always counterproductive, no matter what’s behind it, moreover that this is brought to the international arena," Putin told reporters.

The Russian leader called to think about "how to ensure security of journalists and their activity."