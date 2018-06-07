Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin calls Russian reporter’s staged murder in Kiev ‘counterproductive’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 17:16 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Arkady Babchenko

Arkady Babchenko

© Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool Photo via AP

Read also

Kremlin describes Russian journalist Babchenko’s faked murder as 'red herring'

International Federation of Journalists slams Babchenko stunt as 'complete circus'

Kremlin warns despite Babchenko stunt, Ukraine still dangerous for journalists

Back from the 'dead': Arkady Babchenko revealed alive

Russian Foreign Ministry hails OSCE’s response to Babchenko staged murder

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian reporter Arkady Babchenko’s staged murder in Kiev is counterproductive and it is important to ensure journalists’ security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"Any staged event is always counterproductive, no matter what’s behind it, moreover that this is brought to the international arena," Putin told reporters.

The Russian leader called to think about "how to ensure security of journalists and their activity."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Preparation for Nord Stream 2 to begin in Sweden in coming months
2
Putin: All unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons to timely arrive for Russian troops
3
Putin notes successful service of women in Russian Army
4
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
5
Russian football squad at its lowest ever spot in new FIFA’s World Rankings list
6
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
7
Issuance of Fan-ID for 2018 FIFA World Cup may be declined due to personal false data
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT